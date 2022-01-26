Liam Payne Reveals He Had COVID-19

Liam Payne said Wednesday he recently had COVID-19.

The 28-year-old singer did not say when he tested positive or how severe his symptoms were – but announced that he was postponing a livestream show scheduled for Saturday.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I’m having to push back the next Here’s To The Future show,” Payne wrote in a message he shared on social media. “Unfortunately I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve.

“We’ve decided to now do something extra special and move the show back a few weeks to Saturday 12th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day!! All your tickets will still be valid and I hope you can still make it.”

Payne is set to host and perform on the virtual Here's To The Future showcase, which includes performances by Madilyn Bailey, iamnotshane, LYN and Just Stef. Tickets are about $20.