Lil Baby, Playboi Carti To Headline Metro Metro Festival

Lil Baby, Playboi Carti and Young Thug will headline the sophomore edition of Montreal’s Metro Metro Festival.

The rap and hip-hop fest at the Olympic Park Esplanade is back May 20 to 22 after being forced to sit out the last two years due to the pandemic.

“The festival’s team has put together an incredible lineup, despite challenging conditions,” said promoter Olivier Primeau, in a release. “We’re very proud to offer festival goers a spectacular comeback!”

Lil Baby will be performing in Canada for the first time ever.

Other acts include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Da Baby, Don Toliver, Lil Pump, Polo G and Loud.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 12 noon ET. The first 2,000 fans will be able to purchase a 3-day pass for just $199.