Lil Baby Releases Budweiser's FIFA World Cup Anthem

Lil Baby has teamed up with Budweiser to mark the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The rapper samples the 1985 Tears For Fears classic “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” on a track titled “The World Is Yours To Take.”

“I’m by far one of the hardest workers / Real firm believer in ‘practice make perfect’ / You can gather all the water, stay thirsty / Took a lot to get us here / We broke curses,” he raps in the opening verse.

Lil Baby also works in references to the pandemic ("COVID came and held us up / We back rolling") and, of course, the Belgian-owned beer brand ("I came here for fun / let’s get turnt up / Somebody pass me a Budweiser / A cold one").

The track is Budweiser's official anthem for the FIFA World Cup, which runs Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.

Lil Baby will release eight more versions of “The World Is Yours To Take” – each featuring an artist representing a country competing in the tournament.

Check out a promotional video below: