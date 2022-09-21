Lil Baby Tight-Lipped About Vancouver Cancellation

Lil Baby had nothing to say Tuesday to fans in Vancouver who were disappointed that he bailed on his headline set at the Breakout Festival on Sunday night.

A videographer for TMZ confronted the rapper while he was out on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with several friends and asked if he had a message for upset fans. At one point, Lil Baby was asked: “Were you hungover? Is that why you didn’t make your show in Vancouver?”

Only hours before he was scheduled to hit the stage in Vancouver, Lil Baby was spotted partying at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas with fellow rapper Travis Scott and others.

Organizers of the Breakout Festival tweeted that Lil Baby “arrived to Breakout Festival and was unfortunately too sick to perform.”

Some of the estimated 5,200 fans at the festival site did not take the news well and rioted. Vancouver Police Department said there was “significant property damage” and minor injuries. Seven people were arrested.

“We will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the actions of anyone who destroyed property, put concert-goers in danger, or committed other criminal acts,” said Cst. Tania Visintin said, in a release.

In an Instagram Story, Lil Baby said: “I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver, Canada. I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me and my body completely shut down.”

The rapper, who performed at the Metro Metro in Montreal in May, is scheduled to perform this month at Rolling Loud in Queens, New York and in early October at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta.

Vancouver’s Breakout Festival was plagued by cancellations. Lil Uzi backed out on Sept. 13 and, days later, Polo G and Sofaygo cancelled.