Lil Durk Cleared Of Charges Related To 2019 Shooting

Lil Durk has been cleared of charges related to a shooting in Atlanta in 2019 that left one man wounded.

Local station WSB-TV reported Friday that District Attorney Fani T. Willis cited “prosecutorial discretion” as the reason for dropping all charges against the rapper, whose real name is Derrick Banks.

In a statement, a lawyer for Lil Durk told WSB-TV: “While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”

The 30-year-old rap star was facing charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lil Durk surrendered to police in May 2019 after releasing a track titled “Turn Myself In,” in which he raps: “I’m an innocent man, for sure.”

The Chicago native has had several run-ins with the law over the years. He served time behind bars on a 2011 weapons charge and was arrested in 2013 for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.