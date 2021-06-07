Lil Durk's Brother DThang Killed

Rapper OTF DThang, the older brother of Lil Durk, was killed this past weekend. He was 32.

There are conflicting reports about his death.

According to some, DThang, whose real name was Dontay Banks Jr., was shot in the head outside Club O in Harvey, about 30 minutes south of Chicago.

TMZ cited a Cook County official as saying Banks Jr. was found dead on the 7900 block of South Loomis in Chicago – a residential street with a fast food restaurant on the corner.

There was no immediate reaction from Lil Durk on social media but tributes are starting to appear on Twitter.

Lil Durk, who has a criminal history involving weapons charges, lost close friend King Von to gun violence exactly seven months ago.