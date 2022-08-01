Lil Durk Taking Break After Getting Injured On Stage

Lil Durk said Sunday he is taking a break after suffering injuries to his face while on stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

The 29-year-old rapper posted a photo on Instagram showing him sitting in a hospital room with a patch over his right eye.

Lil Durk captioned the pics: “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

The hometown rap star was walking towards the front of the stage Saturday when he was hit by two blasts of smoke. In video clips shared on social media, he can be seen covering his face with his T-shirt.

“Woah! Woah! You alright, bro?,” his DJ can be heard saying.

Lil Durk is scheduled to kick off another leg of The 7220 Deluxe Tour on Sept. 17.