Lil Nas X Admits 'MONTERO' Video Inspired By FKA Twigs Video

Lil Nas X has acknowledged the similarities between the video for his new song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and the one for 2019’s “Cellophane” by FKA twigs.

Andrew Thomas Huang, who directed the “Cellophane” video, had called Lil Nas X out in a series of social media posts. “Intentional or not, copying other artists’ work happens,” he tweeted on Sunday.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday, Lil Nas X wrote: “I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! the ‘cellophane’ visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video.”

The rap star thanked FKA twigs for “calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close.”

He added: “I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise.”

In her own Instagram post, FKA twigs thanked Lil Nas X “for acknowledging the inspiration ‘cellophane’ gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!”

She wrote: “I think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status.”

In its first four days online, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” has racked up nearly 53.4 million views. “Cellophane” has been viewed 13.5 million times since it premiered in April 2019.