Lil Nas X Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees
Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato and Canada’s Kaytranada are among the music artists nominated for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.
All three are nominated for Outstanding Music Artist, along with stars like Elton John, Halsey and Brandi Carlile.
The awards honour films, TV shows, musicians and works of journalism that “fairly, accurately and inclusively represent the LGBT community and issues relevant to the community.”
Winners will be announced at ceremonies in Los Angeles on April 2 and New York City on May 6.
Check out the nominees in the music categories:
Outstanding Music Artist
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE
Demi Lovato, Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over
Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions
Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Kaytranada, Intimidated
Lil Nas X, MONTERO
Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out
Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep
St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams
Asiahn, The Interlude
girl in red, if i could make it go quiet
Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto
Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee
Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness
Lauren Jauregui, Prelude
Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am
Lucy Dacus, Home Video
VINCINT, There Will Be Tears
