Lil Nas X Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato and Canada’s Kaytranada are among the music artists nominated for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

All three are nominated for Outstanding Music Artist, along with stars like Elton John, Halsey and Brandi Carlile.

The awards honour films, TV shows, musicians and works of journalism that “fairly, accurately and inclusively represent the LGBT community and issues relevant to the community.”

Winners will be announced at ceremonies in Los Angeles on April 2 and New York City on May 6.

Check out the nominees in the music categories:

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE

Demi Lovato, Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions

Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Kaytranada, Intimidated

Lil Nas X, MONTERO

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams

Asiahn, The Interlude

girl in red, if i could make it go quiet

Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee

Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness

Lauren Jauregui, Prelude

Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am

Lucy Dacus, Home Video

VINCINT, There Will Be Tears