Lil Nas X Coming To Toronto

Lil Nas X on Tuesday announced details of his first ever headlining tour – and he has included one stop in Canada.

The 23-year-old rap star will bring his Long Live Montero Tour to Toronto’s History on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 29 at 10 a.m.

“I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour,” he declared in a trailer. In a caption on Instagram, Lil Nas X told fans: “all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”

The tour kicks off Sept. 6 in Detroit and runs until Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lil Nas X's debut album, Montero, was released last September and has spawned hits "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow.