Lil Nas X Defends Artwork, Says He Isn’t Mocking Jesus

Lil Nas X is causing a stir, once again.

The rapper revealed his forthcoming single “J Christ,” which drops this Friday (January 12) at midnight, along with its artwork, which depicts him nailed to a cross in a Christlike pose.

On socials he explained that “MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!”

Apparently Nas X thought that explanation would be enough to prevent any kind of backlash, but the pitchforks came quickly out in full force. This additional artwork likely didn’t help.

Social media immediately went on a tear, with many critics condemning his use of Christ’s imagery and calling the artwork blasphemous.

Lil Nas X wasted no time responding to complaints, posting that was not trying to mock Jesus, but also accusing detractors of “gatekeeping a religion.”

“the crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus,” he wrote. “Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has been attacked for his use of religious imagery. In 2021, he took some heat for giving Satan a lap dance in his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” video, as well as releasing his own line of customized, “Satanic” Nikes.

See both posts below.

MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!



J CHRIST

JANUARY 12, 2024

00:00 EST

BE THERE! pic.twitter.com/JEX6sSTft5 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 8, 2024