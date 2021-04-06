Lil Nas X Earns His 2nd No. 1 Hit

Exactly two years after “Old Town Road” made it to the top of the U.S. singles chart, Lil Nas X is back at No. 1 with “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name).”

It is the first No. 1 debut for Lil Nas X, whose “Old Town Road” spent a record 19 weeks in the top spot on the chart in 2019.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter late Monday to celebrate "getting a song about gay sex to the top of the billboard charts."

He shared: "Y'all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again," Lil Nas X tweeted late Monday. "You told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans!

"i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup."

“MONTERO” bumped “Peaches” by Canada’s Justin Bieber to No. 2 in its second week.

Another Canadian artist, The Weeknd, hangs on to two spots in the Top 10 with “Save Your Tears” (No. 6) and “Blinding Lights” (No. 8). The latter extends its record-setting run in the Top 10 with 56 weeks and now ties “How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes for the fourth-longest time in the Hot 100, with 69 weeks.

The latest Hot 100, compiled using MRC Data for U.S. sales, streaming and radio airplay in the week that ended April 4, was published Tuesday.