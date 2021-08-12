Lil Nas X Fears Talking About Homophobia In Hip Hop

Lil Nas X doesn’t want to talk about ignorant comments from some of his fellow rappers, including DaBaby.

“The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field,” the openly gay 22-year-old told Variety.

“It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”

Lil Nas X said homophobia he has experienced during his life has “bred a lot of self-hate” but also “made me stronger.”

Still, when asked if he feels unsafe, he admitted: “Yeah, a lot of times, absolutely.”

The rapper said after the release of his controversial video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – in which he gives Satan a lap dance – someone hurling expletives chased after his car. “That’s when I actually started getting security.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Nas X reflected on his romantic relationships. “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he said. “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”

The “Old Town Road” star revealed he is currently with “someone special.” Many fans have speculated it’s Yai Ariza, the dancer who kissed Lil Nas X at the end of his performance on the BET Awards in June.

Lil Nas X didn’t identify his beau, but said: “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”