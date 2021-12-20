Lil Nas X Jokes About Having COVID-19

Lil Nas X hinted Friday that he has COVID-19 in a series of tweets he later deleted.

“now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it,” he shared on Friday.

“i’m not sure whether i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid but this has not been a fun journey.”

He later tweeted: “Covid really sucks. last night i was tryna watch porn then i sneezed snot all over penis lmao.”

Earlier, Lil Nas X referred to “running around the house” in excitement at seeing one of his tracks on former U.S. president Barack Obama’s year-end playlist – “then i remembered i have covid.”

Last week, Lil Nas X cancelled his appearance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in London due to what organizers said were positive COVID-19 tests on his team.