Lil Nas X Lands New Job At Taco Bell

Lil Nas X is going back to work for Taco Bell – but this time it’s not making tacos and burritos.

The 22-year-old rapper, who had a job at a Taco Bell in the Atlanta area five years ago, was introduced Monday as the chain’s first “chief impact officer” – an honourary role that combines food, music and philanthropy.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King, in a release. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

in 2017 on this day i got my first job at taco bell. here’s me leaving the cash register unguarded to take pictures in the restroom. pic.twitter.com/BO9lalrz8R — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) May 15, 2021

In addition to promoting Taco Bell’s menu, Lil Nas X will be involved in the Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship program. (Andrew German, a Taco Bell shift supervisor, appeared in the video for Lil Nas X's “Sun Goes Down” after he won a $25,000 U.S. Live Más scholarship.)

The brand also promises “fan engagement opportunities” that will be announced later this year.