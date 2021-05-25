Lil Nas X Opens Up About 'SNL' Wardrobe Malfunction

Lil Nas X has shared more details about his wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

A little more than two minutes into his performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” the rapper split the front of his pants.

“I was pretty much going down the pole, you know, doing my little sexy drop-down,” he recalled during an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And boom, I feel air. There’s definitely a breeze going on.

“I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there.”

Lil Nas X joked: “If you listen closely you probably can hear the rip.”

WATCH: Lil Nas X Splits His Pants In SNL Debut

He kept himself covered for the remainder of the song – but it wasn’t easy.

“At the end of the performance the dancers are supposed to, like, touch me and tug at me and they were tugging on the pants and I was like ‘please stop!’ I was like ‘please God, no, don’t let them!’ I couldn’t say it because it would ruin the performance.”