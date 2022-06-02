Lil Nas X Reacts To BET Awards Snub

Lil Nas X jumped on Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on being snubbed by the 2022 BET Awards.

“thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” the 23-year-old rap star wrote. “black excellence!”

When someone asked why he deserved to be nominated, Lil Nas X replied: “idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album … i feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Adding insult to injury, Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack Harlow is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Lil Nas X said “black people have to fight to be seen in this world” and “even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

He later deleted the thread.

Nominations for BET Awards are determined by a group of entertainment industry professionals.

At last year’s show, Lil Nas X performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” even though he was not a nominee. A year earlier, he was up for Best New Artist but lost to Roddy Ricch.