Lil Nas X Reveals During 'Carpool Karaoke' That He's Dated Famous Men

Lil Nas X has dated some famous men – but Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is not one of them.

During a Carpool Karaoke segment that aired Monday on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 23-year-old pop star said he stopped using celeb dating app Raya in favour of meeting people IRL.

“I’ve met quite a few famous guys,” he said, without naming names. “I’ve come to know that I don’t like dating famous people.”

After Lil Nas X said he has “for sure” dated someone who has previously done Carpool Karaoke, Corden jokingly asked if it was Bublé. “Yeah, you caught me! Can you imagine?” he replied. “Is Michael Bublé gay?” (Corden said no but “he’s hot and has got a hell of a voice.”)

At the beginning of the ridealong, Lil Nas X declared himself “a woman of God” (who hadn’t heard of Mary Magdalene).

He also showed off his trumpet skills and, of course, sang along to his hits “Old Town Road, “Industry Baby,” “That’s What I Want” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Corden helped Lil Nas X break into acting by taking him to the set of the daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, where he played a server in a mock scene.

Watch the segment below: