Lil Nas X Reveals 'Montero' Track List

Lil Nas X on Wednesday revealed the track list of his forthcoming debut album Montero – and explained why none of the featured artists are Black men.

The 15-track collection includes guest Elton John, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. When a fan tweeted it’s “just women & white men,” Lil Nas X replied: “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

This prompted Kid Cudi to offer his services. “N***a ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain,” he tweeted.

Lil Nas X responded: “u heard it here first everybody. kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe.”

Montero, out Sept. 17, includes the previously released singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down” and “Industry Baby” ft. Jack Harlow.

“One Of Me,” a song also on Elton John’s just-announced The Lockdown Sessions, is part of the album as well as “Scoop” ft. Doja Cat and “Dolla Sign Slime” ft. Megan Thee Stallion. Cyrus appears on “Am I Dreaming.”

Check out the full track list below:

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

"Dead Right Now"

"Industry Baby" ft. Jack Harlow

"That's What I Want"

"The Art Of Realization"

"Scoop" ft. Doja Cat

"One Of Me" ft. Elton John

"Lost In The Citadel"

"Dolla Sign Slime" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Tales Of Dominica"

"Sun Goes Down"

"Void"

"Don't Want It"

"Life After Salem"

"Am I Dreaming" ft. Miley Cyrus