Lil Nas X Sends Pizza To Protesters Outside His Concert

Lil Nas X confronted hate with kindness during a tour stop in Boston on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old rapper had crew members bring pizza out to a small group of religious protesters outside the venue.

“So peopel [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” Lil Nas X wrote over a TikTok video. “So we brought them pizza.”

The protesters declined the delicious gift.

In the video, Lil Nas X noted that “sadly one of the homophobes was really hot” and zeroed in on one young man before cutting to a reaction selfie set to Sufjan Stevens track “Mystery of Love,” which was featured in the 2017 gay romance Call Me By Your Name.

Sharing the same clips on Twitter, Lil Nas X said he “accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.” He later tweeted: “Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst (sic) was protesting my concert last night.

“I just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.”