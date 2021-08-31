Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake's Alleged 'CLB' Cover Art

Lil Nas X has wisely jumped on the buzz for Drake’s long-awaited Certified Lover Boy by spoofing the album’s alleged cover art.

On Monday, Drake posted an image of 12 different pregnant women emojis and captioned it: “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3.”

Roughly two hours later, Lil Nas X posted an image of 12 pregnant men emojis with the caption: “MONTERO THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021.”

Drake’s emoji art was created by British artist Damien Hirst.

One Twitter user suggested the pregnancy theme reflects the fact that Certified Lover Boy is “an album about love (baby making) 9 months after the expected release date, (9 months is a full term pregnancy), on LABOR day weekend (labor as in giving birth).”