Lil Nas X To Premiere Tour Doc At TIFF

Lil Nas X is coming to Toronto.

The rapper will premiere his film, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, at the Toronto Film Festival next month. Co-directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the documentary gives fans a look at the Grammy winner both off and on stage during his first world tour.

According to the TIFF site, the synopsis reads as, "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero captures one of today’s most provocative pop stars at a transformational point in his life, both on and off stage. Shot over the course of 60 days with unparalleled access, the film follows Montero Hill, a.k.a. Lil Nas X, on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance of the critically acclaimed “Long Live Montero” show."

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will appear in the festival's Gala program, which takes place between September 7 and 17.

