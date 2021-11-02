Lil Nas X Tried 'Shrooms While Making 'Montero'

Lil Nas X has revealed that psychedelic mushrooms played a role in the making of his debut album Montero.

“I was able to open up a lot,” the rapper told WSJ. “I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music.”

Lil Nas X said he talked with producers David Biral and Denzel Baptiste (who work as Take a Daytrip) about life as he experienced magic mushrooms for the first time.

In 2019, Harry Styles revealed he bit off part of his tongue while tripping on ‘shrooms.