Lil Nas X Trolls Fans With Baby News

Lil Nas X, who has a habit of playing with his followers on social media, raised some eyebrows on Wednesday by claiming he has a child.

“yes i have a son and i’m no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world!,” the rap star wrote in an Instagram Story. In another, he displayed the boy’s birthday as Sept. 27, 2021.

Most fans aren’t buying that there is a Lil’er Lil Nas X.

“If y’all immediately believe anything that come out of Lil Nas X mouth, u don’t need to be on the internet,” read one tweet. Another fan wrote: “lil nas x is so good at trolling I literally don’t believe anything he says unless it’s about music release dates.”

Last year, Lil Nas X shared photos showing him with a “baby bump” to accompany the news that he was “pregnant” with his debut album Montero. (He also posted a video of the delivery.)

This past Sept. 12, he tweeted photos with a plush toy and captioned them: “dad duties never stop.”

Check out some of the reactions to Lil Nas X’s claim that he has an (industry) baby:

how did y'all not know that Lil Nas X had a son?? he was literally pregnant... — mira 𖤐 (@soulnaigus) December 28, 2022

“lil nas x has a son?” have we forgotten history pic.twitter.com/2mORxJdxgB — ‎ً (@HailEternal) December 29, 2022

Lil Nas X convincing the world he was part of the LGBTQ community despite having a son the entire time pic.twitter.com/ljX32jfSH9 — trace (@tracedontmiss) December 29, 2022

Lil Nas X has a son?! pic.twitter.com/HgubkK8BOg — Tyrone Thomas ✨ (@ThatNerdWiz) December 28, 2022

Lil nas x is too much of a troll for me to believe he has a son — Anissa Disé (@SincerelyAnissa) December 28, 2022

Why is nobody talking about lil nas x posting that he has a son am i missing something here... — evan buckley hand holder (@youbghyun) December 28, 2022

Lil Nas X just had a son? pic.twitter.com/ilEF2GCHP3 — Toni Carter (@ToniLaNae) December 28, 2022