Lil Nas X Wanted Drake On 'Montero' Track

Lil Nas X has revealed he tried to get his “idol” Drake on his debut album Montero.

In an interview with GQ, the rapper admitted that “for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked… besides Drake and Nicki [Minaj].”

Lil Nas X, who said he never directly pitched the collabs, wanted Drake on “Dolla Sign Slime” and Minaj on “Industry Baby.”

“Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out,” he said.

Jack Harlow ended up on “Industry Baby,” which became a No. 1 hit. “I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot,” Lil Nas X added.

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Elton John and Miley Cyrus are also featured on Montero tracks.

Elsewhere in the GQ conversation, Lil Nas X addressed criticism of DaBaby following homophobic comments he made on stage this summer. “I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby,” he said. “I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to.”

Lil Nas X admitted he is doing his part to “normalize” being gay. What does this look like?

“It looks like a little boy asking his parents at eight years old, can he get some nail polish or try something, and it’s not even a question,” the rapper replied. "It looks like two guys kissing during a performance and there not being anything crazy on Twitter about it the next day. It looks like a little boy who doesn't want to play f**king football and hang with the girls, and that just being a normal thing.

“Just letting people exist. Like, that's gay as f**k.”