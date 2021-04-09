Lil Nas X Wants Global Twerk For 22nd Birthday

Lil Nas X, who is celebrating his 22nd birthday today, has revealed the gift he wants from fans.

“I want everybody on the planet to walk outside at 3pm est and twerk to montero simultaneously,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Fans can warm up by challenging themselves in Twerk Hero, a self-explanatory browser game Lil Nas X launched this week, set to his hit single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

MY NEW GAME “TWERK HERO” IS OUT NOW! CAN U MAKE IT THROUGH ALL LEVELS?! pic.twitter.com/Juhr1jiZx4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 7, 2021

Lil Nas X has a lot to celebrate on his birthday. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the video has so already racked up nearly 110 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the company behind the “Satan Shoes” promoted by Lil Nas X has agreed to recall all 666 pairs as part of a settlement with Nike. MSCHF will offer refunds.

Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement but did not name Lil Nas X as a defendant. Still, he couldn’t resist cashing in on Twitter, writing: “Y’all keep streaming call me by your name so i can pay for this damn nike lawsuit.”