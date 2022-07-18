Lil Uzi Vert Adopts Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert has changed pronouns to “they/them.”

The rapper, who turns 27 at the end of the month, updated their Instagram profile over the weekend. Lil Uzi Vert, who was born Symere Woods, did not immediately address the decision to adopt gender-neutral pronouns.

July 14 was International Non-Binary People's Day.

Last week the rap star announced the forthcoming release of an EP titled Red & White. Their Instagram bio now reads: “Red & White = P!NK”

Lil Uzi Vert was sentenced in February to three years of probation and one year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse as well as one year of domestic violence counselling after pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd.

In 2019, singer Sam Smith adopted “they/them” as pronouns. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," they wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

On Instagram, Demi Lovato displays “they/them/she/her” and Halsey has “she/they.”