Lil Uzi Vert Mistaken For Dognapper By Police

Lil Uzi Vert was at the centre of a dognapping when their photo was accidentally used by local police in a social media post.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department issued a bulletin notifying the public of the stolen puppy that included a photo of the rapper alongside one of the missing pooch.

“Stolen ruby-colored Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, from Brookside Pups on Kidder St. last seen going on the turnpike believed to be heading to Philadelphia," the post read. "The license plate for the vehicle does not belong on the vehicle and is believed to be stolen. Any sightings of this vehicle, dog or individual is asked to call 911,” the statement added.

After Uzi's fans learned of the post, they swiftly sought justice for the rapper. Just over an hour after the original post, the police corrected themselves and updated the image of the suspect.

"Update 3:15pm: The original photo of the male provided by the establishment was not the correct male," the new post read. "This current photo is the actor in question. We apologize for the error and any confusion."

TMZ notes that the suspect in the case had the photo of Lil Uzi Vert on his socials, which allegedly cause the confusion.

Although the rapper has not publicly acknowledged the mix-up, their management team, Roc Nation, issued a statement showing their disgust over the mistake.

“The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department should be embarrassed and ashamed for disparaging [Uzi’s] character,” the Jay-Z co-founded firm said in a statement," the wrote. "This grave error could’ve had significant repercussions on Uzi’s career and epitomizes how Black men can be wrongfully charged and arrested by police departments across the country. Uzi loves all animals and this serious mistake has deterred the apprehension of the kidnapper. Our collective hope is that the puppy is safely and promptly rescued.”