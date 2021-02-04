Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off Diamond Forehead Piercing

Lil Uzi Vert on Wednesday flashed a pink diamond he had pierced into his forehead late last month.

“Beauty is pain,” the rapper captioned an Instagram video showing his newly bejewelled face. On Twitter, he declared: “I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond.”

In a tweet on Jan. 30, the 26-year-old rapper said he has been making payments on the “natural pink diamond” from Elliot Eliantte of Eliantte Custom Jewelry in New York City since 2017. While he did not divulge the price, Lil Uzi Vert said he now has “a lot of M’s in my face.”

According to reports, it’s worth an estimated $24 million U.S. ($30.7 million CAD).

“My Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together, plus home,” he tweeted. “And yes I do have insurance.”

The rap star said the GIA-graded natural diamond is “10 almost 11 carats.”

On Instagram Stories, Lil Uzi Vert said the diamond currently moves because it is on a "long bar" until the swelling goes down, at which time it will be replaced by a short bar that will keep the sparkler in place.

Eliante has created diamond jewelry for hip hop stars like Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Future, 21 Savage and the members of Migos.