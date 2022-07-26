Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To Cop He Credits With Saving His Life

Lil Wayne paid tribute Monday to the police officer he credited with saving his life following a suicide attempt.

The rapper shared a Times-Picayune photo of Robert Hoobler in an Instagram post.

“Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die,” he wrote. “Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith.

“RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all.”

Hoobler, a former New Orleans police officer, died last Friday at 65.

Lil Wayne has previously reflected on Nov. 11, 1994 when he called police and then shot himself in the chest after an argument with his mother. He said the responding officers focused on the weapon and drugs in the house but Hoobler carried him to a cruiser and rushed him to hospital.