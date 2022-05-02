Limp Bizkit Cancels Show Due To 'Possible Chaos'

Limp Bizkit said Saturday it was forced to cancel the second show on its Still Sucks tour due to a “safety concern.”

On social media, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida announced the Limp Bizkit show was cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” But, the band told fans on its social media: “We are sorry. Tonight’s show cancellation was not our decision. There was a safety concern and safety comes first.”

In an Instagram Story, Limp Bizkit claimed: “The promoters told us they were concerned there could [be] a safety issue that could result in possible chaos and injuries.”

Some fans speculated Hard Rock Live was worried because its 7,000-person capacity space was set up as all-seats.

Last August, Limp Bizkit pulled the plug on its U.S. tour “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans” during a spike in COVID-19 cases.