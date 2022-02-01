Lionel Richie, Aerosmith Cancel Summer Tours Due To COVID-19

Lionel Richie and Aerosmith are the latest acts to postpone tours due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer,” Richie tweeted early Tuesday. “The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely.”

Richie, 72, was scheduled to do 24 show in the UK and Europe between June 2 and Aug. 7.

The singer is has nine shows scheduled at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas between Feb. 2 and April 9 as part of his residency.

On Monday, Aerosmith shared the news that it has cancelled its European tour, which was originally scheduled to take place last year and was postponed to this summer.

“We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region,” read a statement from the band.

“The health, safety and well being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon … Until then, take care…”