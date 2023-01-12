Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, died Thursday in hospital hours after being found unresponsive in her home.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” said Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Among those sharing reactions and tributes on social media were music artists like P!nk, Billy Idol, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, Bette Midler and Billy Corgan.

Sean Lennon tweeted: “I had only met her a few times briefly. I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla.”

On Thursday morning, Lisa Marie was found unresponsive in a bedroom of her home in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said parademics arrived just before 10:45 a.m. PT, performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life."

Priscilla arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center to be at her daughter's side. She later tweeted: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care.”

An official cause of death has not been disclosed but there is a history of heart problems in the Presley family: Elvis died in 1977 at 42 after suffering cardiac arrest in the bathroom of his Graceland mansion and his mother, Gladys Presley, died at 46 in 1958 after suffering a heart attack.

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough died on July 12, 2020 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," she wrote in an essay on grief in August. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Actress Leah Remini tweeted: "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now." Singer LeAnn Rimes echoed the sentiment. "How heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms."

Lisa Marie released three studio albums between 2003 and 2012. Her debut, To Whom It May Concern, peaked at No. 5 and was certified gold in the U.S.

On Jan. 8, Lisa Marie joined fans at Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis' 88th birthday. She and Priscilla attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday to support the nominated biopic Elvis.

Lisa Marie was married from 1988 to 1994 to musician Danny Keough, with whom she had daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough. She then had a brief tabloid-worthy marriage to Michael Jackson followed by an even shorter one to Nicolas Cage. Her fourth marriage, to musician Michael Lockwood in 2006, produced twins Harper and Finley in 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016.

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage said, in a statement. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.