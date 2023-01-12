Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday. More details here.

Lisa Marie Presley is in hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” her mother Priscilla Presley tweeted late Thursday. “She is now receiving the best care.”

Priscilla was spotted arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday afternoon to be with Lisa Marie, her only child with rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Presley.

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie is on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The website cited sources as saying Lisa Marie was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said parademics arrived at Presley's home in Calabasas, California just before 10:45 a.m. PT, performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life."

There is a history of heart problems in the Presley family: Elvis died in 1977 at 42 after suffering cardiac arrest in the bathroom of his Graceland mansion and his mother, Gladys Presley, died at 46 in 1958 after suffering a heart attack.

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough died on July 12, 2020 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," she wrote in an essay on grief in August. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Lisa Marie released three studio albums between 2003 and 2012. Her debut, To Whom It May Concern, peaked at No. 5 and was certified gold in the U.S.

On Jan. 8, Lisa Marie joined fans at Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis' 88th birthday. She and Priscilla attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday to support the nominated biopic Elvis.