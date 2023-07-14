Lisa Marie Presley's Cause Of Death Revealed

Complications from bariatric surgery is what led to Lisa Marie Presley's death, an autopsy has revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled that Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died from natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction.

The autopsy report explained that what Presley experienced is a common complication from bariatric surgery, a procedure done to your digestive system to help you lose weight.

Presley died on January 12, after being found unresponsive by paramedics at her home in Calabasas, California. She had reportedly complained of stomach pains earlier that day.

She was buried on January 22 at Graceland alongside her father and son, Benjamin Keough.