Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters To Inherit Graceland

Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate will soon be in the hands of the grandchildren he didn’t live long enough to know.

Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley last week at 54, the Tennessee property and its iconic mansion will pass down to her daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, a rep for Graceland told People.

Lisa Marie inherited Graceland – her childhood home – from her father, who died in 1977 at 42. It was held in trust until her 25th birthday.

Purchased by Elvis for $100,000 U.S. in 1957, the estate has been a tourist attraction since his death and is currently estimated to be worth half-a-billion dollars.

“Sometimes there are rumours about it being sold,” Lisa Marie told USA Today in 2013, “and that is NEVER going to happen. There's always a rumour. It is NOT getting sold.

“Graceland was given to me and will always be mine and then passed to my children.”

Lisa Marie had Riley and her late son Benjamin with musician Danny Keough, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1994. Her twins were born during her 10-year marriage to Michael Lockwood, which ended in 2016.