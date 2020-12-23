LISTEN: 10 Christmas Songs From Canadians

No one does Christmas like Canada.

We’ve got everything the holiday needs: lots of snow, an abundance of evergreen trees and plenty of deer.

It’s no surprise, then, that a long list of Canadian artists have celebrated the season with renditions of Christmas classics — as well as contemporary holiday compositions they perhaps hope will become classics.

Because iHeartRadio hearts Christmas, we’ve downed a carton of egg nog and found these Canadian tracks in the snow you need to have on your holiday playlist.

Sarah McLachlan - “Winter Wonderland”

The Halifax-born resident of B.C. is Canada’s queen of Christmas. She has recorded two holiday albums — 2006’s Wintersong and 2016's Wonderland — and admitted she’s a super fan of Christmas.

Michael Bublé with Ariana Grande - “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

If Sarah McLachlan is Canada’s queen of Christmas, then Michael Bublé is the king. The B.C. crooner released Christmas in 2011 and has had several holiday TV specials. He paired up with pop princess Ariana Grande in 2014 for a version of this old favourite.

Justin Bieber - “Mistletoe”

The Biebs was just a kid when he sang: “I should be playing in the winter snow but imma be under the mistletoe.” It’s a track from his 2011 album Under the Mistletoe.

Bryan Adams — “Reggae Christmas”

Bryan Adams singing about Christmas in Jamaica in a video featuring Pee Wee Herman? We’ll have what they’re smoking.

Céline Dion — “The Magic Of Christmas Day (God Bless Us Everyday)”

The Quebec chanteuse delighted us with this uplifting song about Christmas that was written by Dee Snider of Twisted Sister. Yule wanna rock... but first chill out with Céline.

Barenaked Ladies — “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/We Three Kings”

The quirky Toronto band got a little help from — who else — Sarah McLachlan for this blend of traditional Christmas carols.

Crash Test Dummies — “The First Noel”

The distinctive voice of Brad Roberts of Winnipeg's Crash Test Dummies is like a warm fire on Christmas Eve.

Dragonette — “Merry Xmas (Says Your Text Message)”

Who said the holidays have to be merry and bright? (OK, fair enough, it was Irving Berlin.) Toronto pop group Dragonette gave us this modern and decidedly bitter Christmas ditty. “To the boy with the big lump of coal now, I guess you know where I think it should go now,” sings Martina Sorbara. Warning, you’ll hear the F word.

Kim Stockwood — “It’s A Marshmallow World”

After singing about a “Jerk” and feeling “12 Years Old,” this Newfoundland native covered this 1949 song made famous by Bing Crosby. Fun fact: It doesn’t once mention the holiday.

Bob & DOug McKenzie - “Twelve Days of Christmas"

It doesn't get more Canadian than this. Hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie (Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis) from SCTV recorded their very own version of this holiday song in 1981.

This is an updated version of a previously-published article.