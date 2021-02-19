LISTEN: Ariana Grande Releases 3 New Tracks

Ariana Grande fans got three new tracks Friday off a deluxe edition of her latest album Positions.

“so very excited for u to hear these,” the pop star tweeted. “i hope u enjoy.”

“Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing” are on the deluxe edition along with a new interlude, “Someone Like U,” and the remix of “34 + 35” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Positions, Grande’s sixth studio album, was released last October.

Listen to the three new tracks below: