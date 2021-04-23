LISTEN: Bebe Rexha Jumps On JESSIA's 'I'm Not Pretty'

Pop star Bebe Rexha has jumped on a remix of Canadian singer JESSIA’s hit “I’m Not Pretty.”

“JESSIA is a wonderful artist,” Rexha said, in a release. “Her messages are SO honest – that’s what really spoke to me about her and especially this track.”

Rexha sings: “Your imperfections are what make you beautiful / The best things in this life are unusual / Look at the face / Look at that body / Look at the smile / Look at those eyes / Look at those thighs / Goddamn, you’re a prize.”

It’s not surprising that “I’m Not Pretty” resonated with Rexha who, last November, addressed paparazzi photos showing her in a swimsuit in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Yes, I got thighs, I got an ass,” she said in Instagram Stories. “It’s just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes and when you see yourself looking like s**t it’s like, yes, I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above.

“I’m trying to be healthy … and I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.

Rexha added: “I’m thick, I’m a thick girl, I’ll take it. That’s how I was born.”

In 2019, she complained about designers being reluctant to create for a size 8. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less [than] by their size,” she wrote on social media. “We are beautiful any size! Small or large!”

JESSIA was happy to welcome Rexha on her song. “Bebe’s music has guided me through some crazy times,” the Vancouver singer said, in a release. “I’ve been a fan of hers for years so to have her support and for her to collaborate with an up and coming artist like me means so much.”

Last month, JESSIA premiered a video for the original version of “I’m Not Pretty."