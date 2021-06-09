LISTEN: Big Wreck Enlists Chad Kroeger For 'Middle Of Nowhere'

Two big names in Canadian rock – Big Wreck and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger – have joined forces for the new single “Middle of Nowhere.”

The longtime friends also co-produced the track, which came together last fall when Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley and Dave McMillan spent a week at Kroeger’s B.C. home.

“Being able to get in a room and work with Chad from start to finish on a song is a hell of a trip,” said Thornley, in a release. “For Big Wreck, this song is a unique exploration into the more straight up rock song. Naturally working with someone who is no stranger to hit songs, we were able to capture the essence of a hooky, fun, rock song, while putting the Big Wreck sound to it.

“It’s a good bridge for us to get fans some music while they wait for all the other new music to touch down!”

Big Wreck has announced a livestream show on July 1 as well as drive-in concerts in Peterborough and Toronto on July 2 and 3 respectively.

Listen to “Middle of Nowhere” below: