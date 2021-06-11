LISTEN: Brad Paisley Debuts 'City Of Music'

Brad Paisley has released “City of Music, a celebration of Nashville.

In a video message to fans, Paisley said the song if for “those who chase their dreams and find themselves here in this town.”

The 48-year-old country star wrote “City of Music” with Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman.

Paisley hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Love and War but has put out several singles, including last year’s “No I in Beer” and the recent “Off Road.”

The singer is scheduled to perform May 28, 2022 at Fallsview Casino Entertainment Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Listen to "City of Music" below: