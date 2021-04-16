LISTEN: Brothers Osborne Share 'Younger Me'

Country duo Brothers Osborne has released “Younger Me,” a song with an '80s vibe that was inspired by the love and support TJ Osborne received after he publicly came out as gay.

“Younger me / Way too young to pace a bedroom floor / Always dreamed of kicking down the door / What were you waiting for,” he sings. “Younger me / Overthinking, losing sleep at night / Contemplating if it's worth the fight / If he only knew he'd be alright."

Later, TJ sings: "Didn't know that being different really wouldn't be the end."

Osborne, who came out in February, wrote the song with his brother John and Kendell Marvel. The brothers co-produced the song and John’s wife Lucie Silvas provides backing vocals.

Brothers Osborne also announced the We’re Not For Everyone Tour, which kicks off July 29 but does not include any Canadian shows.

The duo will perform two tracks from their most recent album Skeletons on Sunday’s ACM Awards, where they are up for Duo and Album of the Year.

Listen to “Younger Me” below: