LISTEN: Bülow Premieres 'First Place'

Pop singer bülow on Tuesday released “First Place,” a track she says was inspired by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It’s about somebody who wants your attention but isn’t very genuine,” the 21-year-old explained, in a release. “Since we weren’t friends, why do you care today? I definitely went through this experience with a couple of people who only reached out when it was convenient for them.

“Quarantine was a big light to see who was actually in my life for the right reasons and who care about what was going on.”

Germany-born bülow returned to Holland, where she once lived, to work on new songs shaped by early influences like Bob Dylan, Kate Bush and Canada’s Joni Mitchell.

bülow, who has released four EPs since 2017, was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the JUNOs in 2019 following the success of “Not a Love Song.”

Listen to "First Place" below: