LISTEN: Canada's Max Parker Debuts 'Good Time'

Rising Canadian pop star Max Parker has debuted “Good Time,” an upbeat song about moving past a relationship without bitterness.

“Maybe we’re both better off,” he sings. “We love to turn back the pages / But if I could rewind / I don’t think I could change it / I think we had a good time.”

Parker said the song, which will be on his forthcoming debut album, is about having no regrets.

“So, when you think of a romantic relationship, or even hanging out with your best friends or people that are important to you at a certain point in time of your life, you feel like nothing can break the experience or relationship. Until it does,” he explained in a note to fans.

“So, it got me thinking, after you kinda grieve that time in your life, suddenly you’re so thankful that the experience actually happened and that it was, in fact, a good time!”

For Parker, being grateful and gracious is what makes one great. “And, when we can get to that grateful part within ourselves then maybe we can also be happy for the other person too,” he wrote. “We might have second thoughts now and then, but we basically know it’s time to let go to finally be able to say, ‘I’m so happy for you…I’m glad I spent my time with you.’”

Like Parker’s previous singles – including “Something About You," “Right Back Where We Started" and "Out of Love" – this one is an unapologetic bop.

He added: “I want ‘Good Time’ to have all the positive feels (especially as we get our lives and this world back to a ‘new’ normal), hanging outside with friends just because, or playing sports, or listening to music, with good memories, happy times, no regrets.”

Listen to “Good Time” below: