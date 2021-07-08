LISTEN: Charlotte Cardin, Lubalin Team Up On 'Phoenix (Reprise)'

Montreal’s Charlotte Cardin and Lubalin have teamed up for “Phoenix (Reprise),” a duet of the title track of her recently-released debut album.

Lubalin, who co-wrote the song, may be familiar to TikTok fans from his musical parodies that have earned him 3.1 million followers and appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lubalin explained he took the original version of “Phoenix” and “mashed it” into the original beat of the track he pitched in 2019.

“I brought the crayons back to the oil painting,” he said, in a release. “I also brought back some lyrics that hadn't made it to the album version.

“I worked really hard on my vocals, trying to keep up with [Charlotte], whose performance on the track is brilliant.”

Lubalin plans to release his sophomore EP this fall.

Listen to “Phoenix (Reprise)” here on iHeartRadio.