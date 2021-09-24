LISTEN: Coldplay, BTS Debut 'My Universe'

Coldplay has released the much anticipated second single from its forthcoming album Music Of The Spheres – a collaboration with BTS titled “My Universe.”

Performed in English and Korean, the track was penned by the British band and the K-pop group with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin.

Coldplay and BTS announced Thursday they will release Inside My Universe, a documentary about the song, on Sept. 26. An acoustic version of “My Universe” and a “Supernova7 Mix” are also set to be released.

Earlier this year, BTS covered the Coldplay classic “Fix You” during their first ever MTV Unplugged session.

Coldplay has previously released tracks featuring Jay-Z (2008’s “Lost!”), Rihanna (2012’s “Princess of China”) and The Chainsmokers (“Something Just Like This”).

Music Of The Spheres is due out Oct. 15.