LISTEN: David Lee Roth Shares Country-Tinged 'Giddy-Up'

David Lee Roth has shared the country-tinged new song “Giddy-Up!”

It is the second single – following “Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar and Grill” – from the 66-year-old recurring Van Halen frontman’s The Roth Project. The interactive graphic novel, written, drawn and narrated by Roth, debuted in November and also features “Alligator Pants,” “Lo-Rez Sunset” and “Manda Bala.”

Roth hasn’t released new music since his 2003 album Diamond Dave. His greatest solo success came 36 years ago with a cover of the Beach Boys hit “California Girls” and the mashup of the early 1900s songs “Just a Gigolo/Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Listen to “Giddy-Up” below: