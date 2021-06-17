LISTEN: Diana Ross Debuts 'Thank You' From New Album
Diana Ross has announced details of her 25th album Thank You – her first album in 15 years and her first collection of original songs in 22 years.
The announcement came Thursday morning with the release of the title track.
“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” the 77-year-old music icon said, in a release. "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”
Thank You, which Ross co-wrote and recorded in her home studio, is scheduled for release this fall.
“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners,” Ross said. “As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”
Thank You Track Listing
Thank You
If the World Just Danced
All Is Well
In Your Heart
Just In Case
The Answers Always Love
Let’s Do It
I Still Believe
Count On Me
Tomorrow
Beautiful Love
Time To Call
Come Together
