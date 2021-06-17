LISTEN: Diana Ross Debuts 'Thank You' From New Album

Diana Ross has announced details of her 25th album Thank You – her first album in 15 years and her first collection of original songs in 22 years.

The announcement came Thursday morning with the release of the title track.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” the 77-year-old music icon said, in a release. "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”

Thank You, which Ross co-wrote and recorded in her home studio, is scheduled for release this fall.

“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners,” Ross said. “As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

Thank You Track Listing

Thank You

If the World Just Danced

All Is Well

In Your Heart

Just In Case

The Answers Always Love

Let’s Do It

I Still Believe

Count On Me

Tomorrow

Beautiful Love

Time To Call

Come Together