LISTEN: Doja Cat Debuts 'Need To Know'

Doja Cat has dropped “Need To Know,” the second single from her forthcoming third album Planet Her.

The track was written and produced by Dr. Luke, who co-wrote Doja Cat’s hit “Say So.” It follows the April release of “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA.

On Wednesday, Doja Cat revealed that Planet Her will include guests like Ariana Grande and Canada’s The Weeknd. It’s due out June 25.

Listen to “Need To Know” below: (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive.)