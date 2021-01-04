LISTEN: Dolly Parton Joins Barry Gibb On 'Words'

Dolly Parton has paired with Barry Gibb for a new version of the 1968 Bee Gees song “Words.”

Released last Friday, the remake comes from Gibb’s album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, out Jan. 8.

“I was honoured when my dear friend asked me to join him for a special version of ‘Words’ on his new album,” tweeted Parton. In a tweet of his own, Gibb said he and Parton “had so much fun singing this song together.”

Gibb, 74, is the only surviving member of the Bee Gees. He and brothers Robin and Maurice wrote “Islands in the Stream,” which was a hit in 1983 for Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Greenfields, recorded in Nashville, also features collaborations with Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Brandi Carlile.

Gibb can currently be seen in the feature documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart on Crave. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he admitted he has only watched parts of it.

“I shall probably never see it,” said Gibb. “I can’t handle watching the loss of my family. I just can’t handle it.”

